JEFFERSON — An ice cream social will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.
Enjoy a scoop of ice cream and a Bon Ton Bakery treat. Minda, from the Jefferson Public Library, will be at the center with a table for library information.
Honor also will be given to Doris Cavin for 18 years of volunteering as an exercise program leader.
Gadget GuruMinda, from the Jefferson library, will be at the senior center on Wednesday, July 21, from 2-3 p.m. She will help answer questions with one’s mobile devices. Call to make a 15-minute appointment.
Tuesday exerciseA toning and walking class is held every Tuesday at 9 a.m. There is no fee.
Ballroom Basics for BalanceBallroom Basics for Balance is an evidenced-based class is for those that want to get better at walking and moving around, reduce risk of falls and are interested in having fun with creative moves. This class is taught by a physical therapist who is trained in this class.
This class is helpful for those wanting to improve their balance or those with Parkinson’s Disease or Multiple Sclerosis. The class can be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device. Evidenced-based means: It works!
A “try the class for free” program will be held on Thursday, July 29, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The actual six-week class will be held Thursdays, Aug. 5 to Sept. 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost for the six-week class is $35. Sign up by calling the senior center.
Pegs and JokersPegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Card playingSheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.
In the park bingoOutside bingo will be played in the Tensfeldt Park shelter every Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Persons are asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on the cards. Players also might wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. The group will be back at the senior center if it is raining.
Activities and programsWhat activities and programs would you like to see your senior center provide? Let us know by calling, emailing or stopping by and talking with Sheila.
More informationThe Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook-Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.