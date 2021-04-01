JEFFERSON — The Aging Mastery program has been offered virtually twice throughout Jefferson County to seniors age 60 and older. Some people do not have access to computers or technology.
All Jefferson County senior centers are offering this virtual program. For Jefferson, it will be in the Jefferson Public Library meeting rooms.
The classes will be held Tuesdays, April 27 to May 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. There is no cost for the program, and persons will receive complimentary companion materials worth $30 to go with the class.
Topics of discussion will be creativity and learning, connections and community, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness, and legacy and purpose. Call your local senior center to register.
This program is sponsored by the National Coalition on Aging, The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played this Monday, April 5, at 1 p.m. Everyone sits apart and gets their own dice, pen and score card to work with. In this easy dice game, everyone helps each other.
Book discussion group
Our April book group will discuss “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maude Montgomery on April 19 at 10 a.m. Copies of this book are available at one’s public library.
Kitchen Band
The Kitchen Band group will meet Wednesday, April 7, at 12:30 p.m. in the center’s great room. Participants can bring their own “instrument” to keep a beat or staff have instruments to use too. Please wear a mask.
Day tours
Happy Times Tours and Experiences is offering day tours again beginning in June. Pick-up is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Sign up for the “Schlemiel, Schlimazel – Experience Milwaukee Through the Eyes of Laverne and Shirley” on Sunday, June 6. Cost is $89.
Attendees will tour Lakefront Brewery with beer samples and a large hot pretzel, go sightseeing “Laverne and Shirley”-style, play mini-bowling and enjoy custard at Leon Frozen Custard Shop.
The “Lavender Fields” Baraboo trip will be on Thursday, June 24. Cost is $115. Attendees will lunch at a Polish restaurant; enjoy the International Crane Foundation; take a New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm wagon tour, with cherry pie and tea.
Bingo!
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards — with one card you can pick your favorite number. Everyone wears a mask and is distanced.
Sign up ahead 24 people can be accommodated in the great room at this time. No walk-ins are allowed yet.
Exercise
On Mondays and Fridays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., is Easy Exercise class with Doris. These are easy sitting and standing exercises that are good for easing stiff muscles. The group stays physically distanced and masks are worn during exercise.
On Tuesdays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. is toning and walking group with Norm. Participants should bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. Walking time is available in-between exercise. Masks are worn during exercise.
Wednesdays at 9 a.m. is “Moving with Mike” DVD. Masks are worn during exercise.
Fridays at 10 a.m., Line Dance, led by Nancy Wrensch. This class, for a fee, features upbeat music with movements and dance. Masks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
