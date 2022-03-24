The Senior Dining Program of Jefferson County announces that on Friday, April 1, in-person dining will return at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Once we resume congregate dining, or in-person dining, carry-out meals no longer will be an option at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance to reserve a meal. Call (920) 728-4756 by 11 a.m. one day in advance; for Monday reservations, call by 11 a.m. on Friday.
Movie showingThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center will be showing the movie “House of Gucci” on Wednesday, March 30, at 12:30 p.m. This film is rated R for language and sexual content.
The movie runs for 2 hours and 38 minutes. The all-star cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and more.
Estate planning session
Join the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Thursday, March 31, at 1 p.m. for an educational workshop presented by Attorney Douglas P. Ley, Elder Advisors Law.
Ley is an elder law and V.A. accredited attorney whose Janesville firm specializes in estate planning and asset planning. He will speak on everything from advanced powers of attorney to not going broke in a nursing home.
Brewers gamesThe senior center is taking reservations for a Brewers vs Twins game at American Family Field on July 27 for $65 with seats in the lower section on the first-base side of the field and for a game on Sept. 21 when the Brewers play the New York Mets with seats in the Johnsonville Party Deck where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level just beyond the outfield wall where all food served at the buffet is included and two beers or unlimited soda is included for $70. Cost of each trip includes the bus transportation and ticket to the game.
Game winnersEuchre: Scores from March 22 — First place, Betty Kutz, 68; second, T-Bone Taylor, 64; third, Karen Keeser, 61, and Rollie Carothers, 61; fourth, Arlene Phillips, 57, and Roland Altreuter 57.
500: March 17 — First, Tom Sehnert, 2,150; second, Joanne Gross, 2,110. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: March 18 — First, Randy Hoeft, 72; second, Gary Kock, 65; third, Curt Abendroth, 52; fourth, Tom Schoen, 47 and Bruce Zedler 47; sixth, Noel Niehausen, 44, Howard Johnson 44 and Dennis Rockwood 44. Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is played on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. March 21 — Glorine Christensen 839 (280, 300, 259), Sandy Basich 657 (248,221,188), Bev Aulik 623 (213,213,197), Marlene Dianich 619, Roger Gross, Lori Gaber 607, Mary Zilisch 596, Bunny Brown 580, Terry Bowes 579, Dennis Rockwood 579, Kathy Heffron 578 and Sandy Kilroy 565.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. March 24 scores — First, Bill Bowes; second, Keith Marsden; third, Chuck Schloesser.
Dartball: Dartball is played Fridays at 9 am. When the group has enough money for everyone who plays to go to lunch, they do so with the $1 per-person fee to play each week. The Walruses took two out of three.
Baraboo tripSign up now for a day trip to Baraboo to the New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm, along with a stop at the Balanced Rock Winery for an included wine tasting.
The trip will take place on Tuesday, June 21, with a departure of 8:30 a.m. and return around 5:30 p.m. that day. Everything is included in the price of $69 except shopping at the lavender farm should seniors choose to buy any products. Lunch at the Pizza Ranch is included.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Friday FindingsSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
