JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center will have its annual “Fall Hoot Party” on Friday, Oct. 29, at noon.
Cost is $5 and lunch is included. Participants can dress up in costume if they wish. The center will have a costume parade, followed by playing group games and socializing. Sign up ahead.
Stocking Stuffer trip
This year’s annual Stocking Stuffer day tour takes participants to Milwaukee. The trip is on Friday, Nov. 19, and persons will be picked up at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $115. Sign up and pay by Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Tour-goers will get a stocking on the bus, and at every stop will get something to put in that stocking. The group will visit Usinger’s Sausage, Wisconsin Cheese Mart, Melts Chocolates and Wisconsin Knitwear Inc.
Lunch is included at the Milwaukee Public Market, where attendees will receive a gift card to eat where they wish there.
‘Oh, What Fun!’ event
Our 5th annual “Oh, What Fun!” fundraiser is coming on Saturday, Nov. 6. This year we will have a drive-thru brat and hot dog sale and raffle. Staff will be selling Festival Foods’ Oktoberfest brats and quarter-pound Nathan’s hot dogs meals beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone. This event will be held rain or shine.
Sea Islands Value Tour
Alaska in March not your thing? How about a motor coach tour to Charleston and Beaufort, S.C. and Savannah, Ga. — the “Sea Islands.” A new date is set for this tour: April 3-10, 2022 and 11 meals are included. Cost is $1,659 per person double room and $2,168 for a single room.
Spend three nights in Beaufort, with a tour and a river cruise. Enjoy a guided tour of Charleston and a narrated trolley tour of Savannah. Tour a working plantation and gardens.
Also, enjoy Hunting Island State Park and its marvelous beaches. While traveling back home, enjoy a guided tour of Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Sandwich lunch group
Our picnic lunch bunch has moved indoors for Wednesdays at noon and is called “The Sandwich Lunch Group.” We will meet in the great room from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a lunch, snack or carryout meal. Good conversation is included!
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Persons play 14 games, with a small intermission halfway through. Center staff always are looking for business sponsorship for bingo.
Pegs & Jokers
Pegs & Jokers is played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Stop in to watch, and then jump right in to play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.