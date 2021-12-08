JEFFERSON — Participants enjoyed the sounds of Denny Diamond as the entertainment at Jefferson Area Senior Center’s recent holiday party.
A wonderful dinner was catered in by Bon Ton Bakery.
Staff from the Jefferson Public Library were at the center before the party to answer questions and provide information on what the library can offer.
AlignWell exercise
Physical therapist Dr. Ana will have class on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass.
Join Dr. Ana in focusing on wellness. Dr. Ana is a licensed physical therapist, certified strength and conditioning coach, and certified in nutrition.
The class lasts 45 minutes, and will build strength, and improve endurance, flexibility and balance through sitting and standing exercises. Participants who have taken the class are very pleased.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.
Choir concert
Join us for the JHS Choir Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Twenty young people from Jefferson High School will be at the center after a one-year hiatus to perform choral holiday music. The public is invited to attend.
Card games
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2.
Sequence is played Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pegs and Jokers will be played Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
More information
Follow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. The center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson.
