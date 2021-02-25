JEFFERSON — Sign up today to attend a St. Patrick’s Day gathering at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on March 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Seniors have the option to sign up for the Grab and Go meal of the day from the Senior Dining program: corned beef, cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, pear slices, Key lime pie dessert, bread and butter. There is no cost for the day unless ordering a meal, for which the Aging Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County will bill $4.
The gathering is limited to 12 people and everyone must wear a facemask.
‘Write Your Own Story’
You might have recently seen the printed stories of some of our “Write Your Own Story” group. You too can be a part of this conference call group on Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m.
Topic this month is what was your first job and what was your last or final job of your working career? If you worked on a farm, or were a homemaker or self-employed, what did you do? Call the senior center to let us know whether to expect you for the conference call.
Community garden plots
The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department is offering community garden plots on the corner of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street. The garden plots are 10 feet by 10 feet and cost $15 each for the growing season.
They have one bordered plot, and one raised plot that is accessible by standing. A water supply will be available on site. Contact the Park and Recreation Department if interested at (920) 674-7720.
Book discussion group
The next book discussion group will meet Monday, March 15, at 10 a.m. as an easy conference call program. The book for March is “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren.
To be a part of the conference, you simply need a telephone or cell phone to dial the conference call number to be put through. Sign up ahead so staff know who they will be waiting for to be on the call.
Exercise
Easy Exercise with Doris is offered Mondays and Fridays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. This class involves easy sitting and standing exercises which are good for stiff muscles.
Attendees stay physically distanced, and face masks are worn during exercise.
On Tuesdays, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., is a toning and walking group with Norm. Persons should bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. Walking time is available in between exercise. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
On Wednesdays at 9 a.m. is “Moving with Mike” DVD. Facemasks are worn during this exercise.
On Fridays at 10 a.m. is a line dance class, led by Nancy Wrensch, for a fee. There is upbeat music with movements and dance. Facemasks ae worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more information at (920) 674-6974.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
