JEFFERSON — Snowshoeing will be on Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Persons should bring their own snowshoes, appropriate clothes, and meet at the Jefferson Area Senior Center to snowshoe nearby. Call ahead so staff know for how many to plan.
Book discussion
Join us for the book discussion group on Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
They will be discussing “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah.
The book is set in France 1939. Vianne says goodbye to her husband as he leaves for the war front. The book is available at your local library.
Write Your Own Story
On Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m., the Write Your Own Story topic will be: “Worst Winter Weather.”
Start a journal and write down some reminisce items. During this winter season, let’s talk about some of your winter weather memories. Everyone is welcome, whether you write a story or not. Enjoy a Bon Ton Bakery treat and some juice or coffee
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.
Games
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2. Pegs and Jokers will be played Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
More info
Follow the senior center, located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. Call (920) 674-7728.
