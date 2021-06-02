JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center group is going outside again June 10, at 10:30 a.m., to play mini golf at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson.
Transportation is on one’s own. Food is available for lunch afterward. Let staff know if you will be joining us. There will be no outing if it is raining.
Outside bingo
Outside bingo will be held Tuesdays at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter on Tensfeldt Avenue.
Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. Players will need something to cross off their numbers on the disposable cards and have a book, magazine or clipboard which might help for sturdiness.
There will be picnic tables and restrooms available.
Trip preview
A trip preview will be held Thursday, June 17, for the following extended tours: America’s Canyon Country, On the Trail of the Pioneer Women, Thanksgiving in New York City, The Alaska Iditarod and the Sea Islands Value Tour. Sign up ahead. Trip incentives will be given, and a picnic lunch will be served.
Picnic lunch bunch
Picnic lunch bunch will be held Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Bring a lunch or a snack, and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation.
There is plenty of picnic tables and restrooms are available.
This event will be held rain or shine.
Euchre
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for eight games.
Easy Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. There is no cost for six games.
Wahoo will be played on Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Sheepshead will begin on Monday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
