JEFFERSON — Sign up today at the Jefferson Area Senior Center and join our group for the upcoming live band show, “Rock and Roll is here to Stay!” on Sunday, May 23.
Enjoy a Sunday meal of The Fireside Dinner Theatre’s signature salad, roast pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots and homemade cherry pie, coffee, tea or milk.
Everyone will wear a mask, except while eating.
Arrive at The Fireside at 10:45 a.m. (transportation is on your own).
Cost is 65. (Tip is not included).
Rotary Park
This Saturday, May 8, there will be a celebration of opening Rotary Park in Jefferson, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a car show and live music from 2 to 5:30 p.m. with the band “The Playlist.”
Admission is free. Food and beverage are available for purchase. This event is sponsored by The Friends of Goat Island, the City of Jefferson and the Jefferson Collectable Car Club.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
It’s that time of year to start our weekly Picnic Lunch Bunch on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Bring a lunch or a snack, and enjoy some fresh air and good conversation! There are plenty of picnic tables and restrooms. This event will be held rain or shine through September.
Euchre
Euchre is being played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Book discussion group
Our book group will discuss “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren on Monday, May 17, at 10 a.m. on a conference call. This book is available at the local library.
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes back as prize money. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
