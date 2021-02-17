JEFFERSON — You recently might have seen the printed stories of some of our “Write Your Own Story” group.
You, too, can be a part of this conference call group for Thursday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Topic this month is what was your first job and what was your last or final job of your working career?
If you worked on a farm, or were a homemaker or self-employed, what did you do? Call the senior center to let us know to expect you for the conference call.
‘The Glass Castle’ movie
We will be watching the 2017 movie “The Glass Castle” on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.
The movie is an excellent companion to those who have read the book for our book discussion group. We only can seat eight for this movie for distancing so reserve your spot today. We do have a movie license to watch copyrighted material at the senior center.
March newsletters
March newsletters are available at the senior center, Jefferson Piggly Wiggly, The Drug Store, Four Sisters Restaurant, Jefferson City Hall, Jefferson Public Library and the Cambridge Library. Persons also can find the newsletter on the City of Jefferson website: jeffersonwis.com, for residents, departments and Senior Center.
Exercise classes
Easy Exercise class with Doris on Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. This is easy sitting and standing exercise, and a good class for stiff muscles. The group stays physically distanced. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
Toning and walking group with Norm on Tuesdays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Bring your own hand weights if you wish to use them. Walking time is available in between exercise. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
“Moving with Mike” DVD on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
Line Dance class (for a fee) Fridays at 10 a.m. Led by Nancy Wrensch. Upbeat music with movements and dance. Facemasks ae worn during exercise.
Contact Nancy at (920) 674-6974 for more information.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
