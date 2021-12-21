JEFFERSON — Join us for the book discussion group on Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.

They will be discussing “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah.

The book is set in France 1939. Vianne says goodbye to her husband as he leaves for the war front. The book is available at your local library.

Center closed for holidays

The Jefferson Senior Activity Center and the Meals to Go program will be closed on Monday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 31. We wish you and your family a Happy New Year!

Dominoes

Dominoes are back Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. in classroom No. 1. Don’t know how to play? We have people who would love to guide you.

Snowshoeing

Snowshoeing on Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own snowshoes, appropriate clothes, and meet at the senior center to snowshoe nearby. Call ahead so we know how many to plan for.

Bingo

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.

Card games

Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2. Sequence is played Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pegs and Jokers will be played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

More info

Follow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. Call the center, located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, at (920) 674-7728.

