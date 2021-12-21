Jefferson book discussion group to discuss 'The Nightingale' By Sheila Frohmader (920) 674-7728 Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — Join us for the book discussion group on Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. at the Jefferson Area Senior Center.They will be discussing “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah.The book is set in France 1939. Vianne says goodbye to her husband as he leaves for the war front. The book is available at your local library.Center closed for holidaysThe Jefferson Senior Activity Center and the Meals to Go program will be closed on Monday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 31. We wish you and your family a Happy New Year!DominoesDominoes are back Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. in classroom No. 1. Don’t know how to play? We have people who would love to guide you.SnowshoeingSnowshoeing on Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own snowshoes, appropriate clothes, and meet at the senior center to snowshoe nearby. Call ahead so we know how many to plan for.The Jefferson Senior Activity Center and the Meals to go Program will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27. We wish you and your family a wonderful holiday season.BingoBingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.Card gamesSheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2. Sequence is played Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pegs and Jokers will be played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.More infoFollow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. Call the center, located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson, at (920) 674-7728. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
