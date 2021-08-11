JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is ready to resume its monthly book discussion group in September.

This group normally meets the first Monday of the month, but in September it will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., due to the Labor Day holiday. The group will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. Persons can get the book at the Jefferson Public Library.

Help with electronics

Minda, from the Jefferson Public Library, will be at the center on Aug. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. to offer help and answer questions about mobile devices. Call for an appointment.

Bicycle riding group

Join Norm Matzinger on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. at the senior center for a bicycle ride. Bicyclists will leave from the senior center parking lot. There will be no ride if it is raining.

Bingo callers

Bingo once again will be played indoors at the Jefferson Area Senior Center beginning in September.

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month. This would be a two-hour commitment, with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven.

Staff will have everything needed. Callers will use a microphone to speak into. Let Sheila know if interested.

Bunco

Bunco will be played on Monday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. This is an easy dice game that can be learned within five minutes of playing. The person with the most Buncos will win $10. (The prize is split if there is a tie.)

Picnic lunch bunch

The center’s picnic lunch bunch will continue on Wednesdays at noon through September at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Seniors can pack a lunch or snack or choose to visit a local restaurant and bring the food to the park. There are plenty of picnic tables for seating.

Tuesday exercise

Norm Matzinger offers a toning and walking class every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Participants really like this interactive class and say they feel stronger, yet more limber, by participating. There is no fee.

Pegs and Jokers

Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Card playing

Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Cost is $2 for each day.

More information

The Jefferson Area Senior Center, at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson, can be reached at (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook-Jefferson Senior Center.

