JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Cab Program is celebrating 48 years of service for providing free cab rides for senior citizens living in the City of Jefferson.
Help celebrate by attending the Jefferson Cab Program's 13th annual All-U-Can-Eat Breakfast to be held on Sunday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at the VFW Recreation Center, 1420 S. Rockwell St., Jefferson.
This breakfast is the program’s largest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds supporting the Jefferson Cab Rides for the Elderly program.
Tickets are available at PremierBank and credit unions, as well as at River Crest Apartments or from committee members. Tickets cost $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Children age 5 and under eat free.
The menu for the fundraiser will feature a variety of breakfast favorites, including pancakes, scrambled eggs, breakfast links, ham, biscuits and gravy, milk, orange juice and coffee.
The 2022 free cab tickets now are available and can be picked up at the River Crest Apartments office. The free cab ride tickets are available to residents living in the City of Jefferson, age 62 or older, who live independently and are not under paid supervision or custodial care.
Past receivers of the tickets only need to call 674-5294 and request their 2022 tickets, but new participants are required to complete a short application.
Donations always are welcome and can be sent to Jefferson Cab Program, 431 N. Elizabeth Ave., Jefferson, WI 53549.
