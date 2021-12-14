Jefferson center, Meals to Go to close for Christmas By Sheila Frohmader (920) 674-7728 Dec 14, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center and the Meals to Go program will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, for the Christmas holiday.We wish you and your family a wonderful holiday season.AlignWell exercisePhysical therapist Dr. Ana will have class on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass.Join Dr. Ana in focusing on wellness. Dr. Ana is a licensed physical therapist, certified strength and conditioning coach, and certified in nutrition.The class lasts 45 minutes, and will build strength, and improve endurance, flexibility and balance through sitting and standing exercises. Participants who have taken the class are very pleased.BingoBingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.Card gamesSheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2.Sequence is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pegs and Jokers will be played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.More infoFollow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. Call the center, located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson, at (920) 674-7728. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
