JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center and the Meals to Go program will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, for the Christmas holiday.

We wish you and your family a wonderful holiday season.

AlignWell exercise

Physical therapist Dr. Ana will have class on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass.

Join Dr. Ana in focusing on wellness. Dr. Ana is a licensed physical therapist, certified strength and conditioning coach, and certified in nutrition.

The class lasts 45 minutes, and will build strength, and improve endurance, flexibility and balance through sitting and standing exercises. Participants who have taken the class are very pleased.

Bingo

Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes out in prizes.

Card games

Sheepshead is played on Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost for each day is $2.

Sequence is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Pegs and Jokers will be played on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

More info

Follow the senior center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center. Call the center, located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson, at (920) 674-7728.

