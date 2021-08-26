JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center kitchen band will meet again this Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m.
The group sits around the piano and keeps a beat to music played either on the piano or prerecorded. Seniors can bring their own “noisemaker” or something to keep a beat or else staff have plenty.
Also, on Sept. 1, after the practice, ice cream will be served. The group also will meet Sept. 8 and 22.
Write Your Own StoryOur next Write Your Own Story group meets Thursday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. This month’s topic: “School Days: Parties, class clowns, treats, best teachers and gym class.”
Enjoy a cup of coffee or lemonade and a Bon Ton Bakery treat.
Book discussion groupWe are ready to start our once-a-month book discussion group again in September. This group normally meets the first Monday of the month, but in September it will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. due to the Labor Day holiday. We will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. Get the book at the local public library.
Pole walkingDar Oschmann will lead a group for pole walking on Friday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m. Participants walk with lightweight metal poles with rubber tips on the bottom.
This type of walking is great for upper and lower body strength. The senior center has poles to use. Call if interested.
Bike riding groupNorm Matzinger will lead a bicycle riding group on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. Leave from the senior center for a 45-minute bike ride. There will be no ride if it is raining.
Memory CafeThe Jefferson Public Library will be hosting a Memory Café on Monday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. To register call (920) 674-7733.
Bingo callersIndoor bingo begins in September and is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers to call bingo once a month — either the second or fourth Tuesday.
This would be a two-hour commitment, with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven. Staff will have everything you need. Callers will use a microphone to speak into. Let Sheila know if interested.
Affordable utility billsJefferson Utilities and Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program can give information to apply for energy assistance. To see if you qualify, call (920) 568-0604.
