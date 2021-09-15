JEFFERSON — Elder law Attorney Doug Ley will be at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. to talk about estate and asset planning.
He will speak on everything from Advanced Power of Attorney to not going broke if you go to a nursing home. Sign up ahead for this program by calling (920) 674-7728.
Ballroom Basics for Balance
Another session of the evidenced-based class “Ballroom Basics for Balance” will be held Thursdays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. This class is taught by a certified physical therapist.
This class may be modified with participants using a chair or using their own walking device. The class is especially helpful for those with Parkinson’s Disease or M.S. Cost is $35. Sign up now.
Hiking group
Michele Clark will lead a group hike on Friday, Sept. 24. Meet at the senior center at 9:30 a.m. and then we will go by car to Sullivan. After hiking, the group will have lunch at Pickett’s Country Market. Sign up ahead of time.
Medicare open enrollment
Alyssa, our Jefferson County benefit specialist, will be at the center on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. to talk about the basics of Medicare and how it relates to the open enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
She will talk about the prescription coverage aspect and how open enrollment is good for that. She also will talk about Senior Care, which is another prescription drug option for Wisconsin. Sign up today.
Tuesday Toning
Every Tuesday, at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movements with Norm Matzinger. There is no fee. Persons of all fitness levels are welcome.
Bingo
Tuesday bingo is played at the senior center at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Kitchen band
The kitchen band will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. No note reading is involved. Just keep a beat to the music.
Bingo caller
Anyone interested in calling bingo the fourth Tuesday of the month? Contact the senior center. It is fun and you really make people happy when calling their numbers!
Emails
Would you like to receive emails regarding information of upcoming programs? Let us know and staff will get you on the list.
