JEFFERSON — With the easing of the pandemic and the availability of vaccines for many, the School District of Jefferson recently began honoring its Citizens of the Month in person.
The Citizens of the Month are selected by each school as exemplifying the positive character traits promoted through the district’s character education initiative, such as perseverance, responsibility and respect.
Honored for the month of February and recognized at the first April school board meeting were: Ava Gallardo of Jefferson High School; Ashlyn Enke of Jefferson Middle School, Giada Gyles of West Elementary School; Kyle Delbert of East Elementary School; and Bryce Meyer of Sullivan Elementary School.
