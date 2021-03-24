Wisconsin Farm Technology Days was held in Jefferson County in 2019. The success of the event allowed scholarships and grants to be made available to area students and groups.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club applied for a grant to purchase a tent to use for the Fourth Grade Farm Tour, hosted at Kutz Dairy Farm. The tent will protect the animals and presenters from nature’s elements and save the cost of rental fees each year. It also can be used for other county-wide agricultural events.
The check presentation was made at the March Agri-Business Club meeting by Lavern Georgson, University of Wisconsin-Extension and the Farm Technology Days advisor.
The farm tour has been a staple in the activities of Jefferson County fourth-graders for more than 25 years. The Kutz family, local FFA members, and volunteers look forward to hosting more than 700 people each May.
“It was disappointing to cancel the 2020 tour due to COVID-19, and unfortunately, we have to cancel the 2021 tour as well,” shared Mariah Hadler, the event chairperson.
The organizers are working on creating a virtual tour, where teachers can link to videos of past farm tour presentations so that students can be exposed to production agriculture and gain an understanding of where their food originates.
