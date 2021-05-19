JEFFERSON — In the wake of COVID-19 precautions, the Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council has worked to produce a virtual musical: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Some Enchanted Evening,” a musical review.
The production will be recorded and available for viewing this Saturday, May 22, beginning at 2 p.m. until Sunday, May 23, at 9 p.m. Viewing rights are $10 each and also will include a one-time viewing access fee of $1.25.
Patrons will have the option to purchase with a credit or debit card. The link to the production is https://jhseagles.anywhereseat.com. This link will be available on the Jefferson High School Facebook page.
“Some Enchanted Evening” will take audience members through numerous musical numbers from various musicals written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III; featured shows include “South Pacific,” “Cinderella,” “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music,” “Carousel,” “State Fair,” “Me and Juliet” and “Oklahoma!”
Members of the ensemble interact with one another, but there is no dialogue in this unique production.
The following JHS students are members of the cast: Alliey Boos, Matthew Buchholz, Rosalyn Doebereiner, Jacob Jurcek, Lily Kamenick, Dalton Krueger, Kieran O’Reilly, Cameron Patterson, Ryan Peterson, Emma Roehl, Ben Teeter, Kate Utrie and Toby Weisensel. Student crew heads are Em Carlson, student assistant director; and Aaron Meixner, sound technician.
The production team is led by Director Ryan Clarksen and Assistant Director Kim Hart-Shatswell.
Other JHS staff include art teacher Julia Hardin, props; band director, Denise Reichhoff, keyboards; vocal music director, Tony Mudra; and publicity director, Kathryn Steib.
The JHS Eagle Theatre Council needs the public’s support for this one-of-a-kind production. Click the link and view “Some Enchanted Evening” any time beginning May 22 at 2 p.m. until May 23 at 9 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Kathryn Steib at JHS: steibk@sdoj.org or (920) 675-1088.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.