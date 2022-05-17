JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School student service day is Friday, May 27.
While this is a Jefferson Area Senior Center program, the center will be using the Jefferson Public Library meeting room for students to assist older adults with their electronics. The service will be available from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Students can help with your cell phones, laptops, computers, digital cameras and other devices. The library, which has a stronger WiFi service, is located at 321 S. Main St. There is an elevator and handicapped parking in the back lot and back entrance.
JHS Steel Drum Band
The Jefferson High School Steel Drum Band will perform on Wednesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. Ice cream will be served following the performance.
Picnic Lunch Bunch
The Picnic Lunch Bunch will meet Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Tensfeldt Park shelter, located at the end of East John Street, Jefferson. Bring a lunch or snack from home or get a carryout from a restaurant and join the group. Picnic tables and restroom are available.
‘Science of Natural Healing’
The “Science of Natural Healing Course” will be held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. The May 24 topic is “Natural approaches to Inflammation.” Study guides are available of present and past topics.
Write Your Story group
The Write Your Story group will meet on Thursday, June 2, at 10 a.m. Topic is “What have you seen recently?” This can be anything new, fun and/or interesting.
Write a paragraph, or a page or two. A Bon Ton Bakery treat, with coffee/juice, will be served.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
A performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Cost is $74 with a meal. Reservations are required at the center. Transportation is on one's own.
Upcoming tours
Several tours are being offered. A motor coach tour, “Dueling Pianos,” will be held Aug. 26-27. It is a tour of Galena, Ill., and the Quad Cities.
“Pennsylvania’s Dutch Countryside” is Sept. 12-18. This is a trip to Philadelphia to see the Liberty Bell and Congress Hall.
“Louisville & So. Indiana’s Boos & Booze” tour is Oct. 19-22. This is a visit to a winery, a distillery and the Jack O’Lantern Spectacular.
“Lovely La Crosse Stocking Stuffer” is Dec. 10-11.
“New York City New Year’s” is Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, 2023. One can see the ball drop live and in person in a climate-controlled hotel suite overlooking Times Square.
More info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road in Jefferson. Sign up for weekly emails at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
