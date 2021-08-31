JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has numerous events and promotions coming up in its programming for September and early October.
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and a person’s library card comes with extra perks.
“Show your Jefferson Public Library card at any of the participating Jefferson businesses during the month of September to receive a special discount or promotional item,” a media release from the library said. “If you don’t have a library card, come to the library and we can help you get one. These discounts are only valid for September of 2021.”
Participating businesses include Anytime Fitness-Jefferson, County City Credit Union, FOCUS Coworking, Fort Community Credit Union, Gordy’s Pizza, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, PremierBank, Stable Rock Winery and Distillery, Vivacious Fitness Training, LLC.
September Library programs and events include all-ages programs such as G-Days Family Fun Night Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW Rec Center. At this event, there will be games, prizes, refreshments and a special performance from Mike Schneider of Pint Size Polkas.
“Come and celebrate Gemütlichkeit Days with the whole family!” a library spokesman said.
This is presented by the Jefferson Parks and Rec Department and the Jefferson Public Library.
Take N Make memory frames-Sept. 7
“Cherish your grandparents or other important people in your life by customizing this Take N Make frame with a piece of artwork, favorite photo or document,” the library stated. Pick them up in the Youth and Adult departments. Frames are available while supplies last.
Adult programs include a Bureau of Consumer Protection presentation on Sept. 28, from 6-7 p.m. in the library meeting room.
“Identity theft continues to be the fastest-growing crime in the United States. The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are,” the library release states. “The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it — including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam. You also will be given helpful brochures to take home with you.”
Memory Café is Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the library meeting rooms.
“What are your fond memories of your school days? Join us as we reminisce about what school was like,” the library release states. “We will talk about the history of the one-room school, the school schedule and sing songs. A Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner.”
See librarymemoryproject.org for more information. Register online at librarymemoryproject.org/events or jeffersonwilibrary.org/.
For questions or to register by phone, call the Jefferson Public Library at (920) 674-7733.
At this time, the Memory Café is scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance might be implemented during each program.
The Memory Café might switch to a virtual option if it is deemed necessary.
For preschool children, ages 0-5, Storytime is from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesdays in the library meeting room.
Join in on Wednesdays for Storytime in the library meeting room. This activities features songs, stories and movement. Craft time will follow each session. Events are Sept. 15, 22 and 29.
For children ages 6-11, there is Crafty Kids, which is held biweekly.
Each month there will be two crafts available for children to create in the newly reopened craft room. Drop in to create the craft. Events will be held Sept. 7-18-Apple Core; Sept. 20-30-Mushroom.
Teen Programs for ages 12-18 also are available. These include a Community Clues Scavenger Hunt, Sept. 1-30.
“Pick up this scavenger hunt and follow the clues all around town to complete it,” according to library staff. “Once you have cracked all the clues, turn in your scavenger hunt at either the Youth Circulation Desk or Adult Circulation Desk to receive a prize.”
SHELF meeting is Sept. 7, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Join Miss Tammy and other teens for the monthly SHELF meeting.
Applications to become a SHELF member can be picked up at the Youth Circulation Desk or call Miss Tammy at (920) 674-7733 ext. 207 for more information.
At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance might be implemented during each program. For program updates, check the library’s Facebook page, website or call the library at (920) 674-7733.
Upcoming Friends of the Jefferson Public Library events also include the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meeting the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Sept. 14 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. Those who would like to attend virtually may contact the library at (920) 674-7733 for the meeting link.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Used Book Sale is Oct. 1 and 2 in the library meeting room.
Browse the selection of used books, DVDs and CD audio books Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Oct 2, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with a $5 bag sale from 1-2:30 p.m.
The sale is in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson.
