JEFFERSON — Jefferson Public Library is accepting donations for the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Used Book Sale in June.
The library accepts used materials in good condition. Help by dropping off used books, DVDs and audio books at the library in the green donation bins by the entrances.
The used book sale will be held Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a $5 bag sale from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The sale will be in the meeting rooms at Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson. Call the library at (920) 674-7733 for more information or visit www.jeffersonwilibrary.org.
