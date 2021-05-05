JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club is honoring two Jefferson High School seniors as Student Rotarians for the month of May, the final honorees for this school year.
These students have been selected for their academic record, community involvement, volunteerism, extra-curricular participation and leadership.
In a non-pandemic year, the honorees would be invited to join the Jefferson Rotary Club for a month of meetings and guest speakers, but this year that has not been possible.
Instead, the students will receive certificates recognizing their achievements and have the opportunity to apply for Rotary scholarships at the end of the school year.
Honored for this month are Zia Wolter and Megan Worzalla.
WolterWolter lives in Jefferson with her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is in her 13th year of studying dance and also runs cross country.
Her high school extracurriculars have included cross country; the AFS foreign student club; Chess club, including mentoring younger students at West Elementary School; Rotary Interact; National Honor Society, the Herodotus Society social studies honor society, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and the Spanish Honor Society.
In terms of community involvement, Wolter has gone on mission trips assisting homeless people and visiting nursing homes, tutored students at West Elementary School; helped with younger dancers at her dance studio, and volunteered at the district’s summer school program, helping teachers with their classes.
Through dance, she has performed at nursing homes. Through church, she has helped with a retreat for younger children. During the pandemic, when many regular volunteer opportunities were shut down, she wrote thank-you cards for local health care workers.
After graduation from high school Wolter plans to attend a four-year college to major in psychology.
WorzallaWorzalla has two sisters, one older and one younger. She trains year-round for track and cross country, and enjoys playing the clarinet, reading, biking and doing Taekwondo. In terms of school subjects, she enjoys science (particularly biology) and math.
Her extracurricular activities have included cross country and track, National Honor Society, the Tri-M Music Honor Society, Rotary Interact, Brothers and Sisters in Christ, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Health Occupation Students of America, as well as the newly formed 720 leadership club, which she helped to found.
She has co-led BASIC since she was a sophomore and has served in multiple leadership positions with HOSA.
In the community she has studied taekwondo and earned her black belt.
She works as a Certified Nursing Assistant at a Whitewater nursing home.
In terms of community service, Worzalla has served as a tutor and teacher’s assistant in math, has volunteered through Rotary Interact, helped with a shoe drive for Soles4Souls, made tie blankets and collected stuffed animals for the local hospital, raised money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation by working at bake sales during school conferences; rung bells for the Salvation Army, and done minor repairs and maintenance at the high school.
She most is proud of helping to start the annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by BASIC along with her sister and other members of the club.
After graduation, Worzalla plans to attend a four-year university to major in biology with a minor in Spanish. She eventually hopes to attend medical school and become a doctor specializing in oncology.
