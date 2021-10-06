JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is offering a special, once-in-a-lifetime trip: The Alaska Iditarod.
This tour is from Feb. 27 to March 7, 2022, and 11 meals are included. Cost is $3,999 per person double room and $4,758 for a single room. The price includes airfare and transportation to and from the airport.
Trip-goers will travel to Willow to see the official start of the Iditarod race. Before that they will spend two nights in Fairbanks with Northern Lights viewing and a guided city tour.
Attendees will ride the Alaska Railway in Adventure Class and get a narrated sightseeing tour of Anchorage. Enjoy Iditarod activities, dinner and see the ceremonial start.
Persons also will visit Denali National Park’s Murie Science and Learning Center.
Sea Islands Value Tour
Alaska in March not your thing? How about a motor coach tour to Charleston and Beaufort, S.C. and Savannah, Ga. — the “Sea Islands.” A new date is set for this tour: April 3-10, 2022 and 11 meals are included. Cost is $1,659 per person double room and $2,168 for a single room.
Spend three nights in Beaufort, with a tour and a river cruise. Enjoy a guided tour of Charleston and a narrated trolley tour of Savannah. Tour a working plantation and gardens.
Also, enjoy Hunting Island State Park and its marvelous beaches. While traveling back home, enjoy a guided tour of Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Pole walking
On Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. the pole walking group will meet at Rotary Park in downtown Jefferson and persons will walk along the newly paved riverwalk path along the Rock River.
Bring your walking poles or staff have some to use, but participants will need to stop at the center ahead of time to get them and then bring them back afterward.
Ukulele class
Dust off that ukulele in your closet and come to the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. for a learn to play group lesson.
These classes will run for six weeks: Oct. 6 to Nov. 10. Kellen Roggenbuck once again will be the leader/teacher.
Sandwich lunch group
Our picnic lunch bunch has moved indoors for Wednesdays at noon and is called “The Sandwich Lunch Group.” We will meet in the great room from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a lunch, snack or carryout meal. Good conversation is included!
Bingo
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2. Persons play 14 games, with a small intermission halfway through. Center staff always are looking for business sponsorship for bingo.
Hot dogs and brats
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the center will host a drive-thru “Oktoberfest” featuring brats and Nathan’s hot dogs from 11 a.m. until sold out. A raffle drawing will be held at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.