JEFFERSON — Jefferson seniors: Make your appointment with staff to see Minda, from the Jefferson Library, for help with your mobile devices. Appointments will be this Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 2-3 p.m.
‘Wonder’
We are ready to start our once-a-month book discussion group again in September. This group normally meets the first Monday of the month, but in September it will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m., due to the Labor Day holiday. We will be reviewing the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio. You can get the book at your local public library.
Bunco
Bunco will be played on Monday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. Cost is $1. This is an easy dice game that you can learn within five minutes of playing. Person with the most Buncos will win $10. (The prize is split if there is a tie.)
Kitchen Band
It’s almost September and we will have three programs of the Kitchen Band — Wednesdays, Sept. 1, 8 and 22 at 1 p.m. We will have an ice cream social after the first group meeting on Sept. 1. We have noisemakers and “instruments.” You just come and keep a beat to the music.
Write Your Own Story
Our next Write Your Own Story group meets on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. This month’s topic: “School Days: Parties, class clowns, treats, best teachers and gym class.”
Bingo callers
Indoor bingo begins in September and is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month — either the second or fourth Tuesday.
This would be a two-hour commitment with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven. Staff will have everything you need. You will be using a microphone to speak into. Let Sheila know if interested.
Picnic lunch bunch
Our picnic lunch bunch will continue on Wednesdays at noon at the Tensfeldt Park shelter, through September. You can pack a lunch or snack or choose to visit a local restaurant and bring to the park. There are plenty of picnic tables for seating.
Card playing
Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. and Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Cost is $2 for each day.
More info
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com Like us on Facebook – Jefferson Senior Center.
