Friday, April 1
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Taft Avenue.
Someone was cited for theft of library materials from the City of Jefferson Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, April 2
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and East Ogden Streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the city limits of West Racine Street.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of Maple Grove Boulevard and North Main Street.
Someone was cited for public intoxication at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Someone was cited for operator’s license violation at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance at the intersection of South Main and South Ryan streets.
Sunday, April 3
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets.
A driver was warned for speeding at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Jackson Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Linden Street.
Monday, April 4
A student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was warned for possession of electronic smoking device or component.
Someone from Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road reported a sexual assault.
Someone at the Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue reported being bitten by an animal.
Someone was warned in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue for unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone from the 900 block of Garity Street was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order.
Tuesday, April 5
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Annex Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without insurance and after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets.
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle at the Old City Farm in the 1100 block of North Dewey Avenue and in the public parking lot in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Racine Street following an improper left turn.
A driver at the intersection of North High Avenue and West Short Street was reported to have been operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Wednesday, April 6
A driver at the intersection of North High Avenue and West Short Street was reported to have been operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and misdemeanor bail jumping.
An officer checked the welfare of a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Information about an attempted scam in the 500 block of Crestwood Court was documented.
Someone reported an animal bite in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
A juvenile referral following a disorderly conduct incident in the 300 block of Maple Grove Boulevard was reported.
The Jefferson County Health Department was contacted for a mental health incident.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets.
