Thursday, April 1
Two residents from the 100 block of West Candise Street were advised about a property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was reported.
A criminal complaint for a domestic incident involving disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and simple battery resulting in bodily harm in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue was filed.
Someone was warned in the 700 block of North Jackson Avenue for disorderly conduct.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call at Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of South Center Avenue.
Saturday, April 3
Someone from the 700 block of South Center Avenue reported criminal damage to property.
Someone from Rock Bottom Saloon & Eatery in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue reported a theft.
Someone from Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a hit-and-run traffic accident.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 1100 block of Hillebrand Drive about a property maintenance violation/junk.
A resident from the 100 block of South Wilson Avenue reported damage to property.
Someone from the 200 block of West Racine Avenue reported credit card/ATM fraud.
A resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane reported a fraud, false pretense/swindle.
Someone from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive reported unlawful use of electronic device.
A resident from the 200 block of East Greenwood Street reported an unwanted person on their property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.