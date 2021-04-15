Saturday, April 10
A resident from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was arrested on an emergency detention basis for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Someone from the 500 block of Bayfield Drive reported a theft and an officer stood by to keep the peace to resolve the issue.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview.
Officers spoke with a resident in the 600 block of East Racine Street related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
Someone at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was cited for theft and another person was cited for intoxication.
A resident from the 500 block of Bayfield Court reported being bitten by an animal.
Someone from the 300 block of North High Street was arrested for aggravated battery of an elderly person, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, April 11
An officer spoke with a driver about failing to yield to pedestrian at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets.
A citation was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main Street and Junction Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
A resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane reported vandalism to their property.
A resident was advised about violation of the property maintenance ordinance/junk on their property in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 700 block of South Main Street about a burning violation.
Monday, April 12
An officer followed up on a report of a hit-and-run traffic accident at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue and another one at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Officers spoke with a resident related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Someone from the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a theft.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to share some information.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
A resident from the 1200 block of Hillside Drive reported an act of vandalism resulting in damage to property.
Someone from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street reported a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 500 block of Collins Road.
A resident in the 100 block of South High Avenue was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.