Tuesday, April 12

An officer was called to a school in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.

A driver was stopped in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

Someone at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 100 block of West North Street reported a theft of movable property.

Someone was picked up on a warrant and taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.

Officers conducted 10 compliance/bar checks.

An officer chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 400 block of North Wilson Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch.

Wednesday, April 13

An officer assisted a resident from the 800 block of North Jackson Avenue with a personal issue.

A driver was warned at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Rail Avenue for no or defective taillight.

A driver was cited at the intersection of South and North Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

Officers conducted six bar/compliance checks.

Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported an animal running at large.

A resident from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.

An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.

Thursday, April 14

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle; dispatched seven ambulance calls for transport to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulance calls to two residences with no transport; located a deceased person in the 200 block of North Main Street following a request for a welfare check; and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a property in the 200 block of North Main Street.

3:41 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for battery/disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping following a report that he struck an employee of the business.

5:21 p.m.: A citation is pending for a driver, following a report about a minor traffic accident in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. The accident is state-reportable.

10:43 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of Rogers Street reported items missing from her home. Officers found a window was damaged and a few items were stolen.

