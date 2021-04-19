Tuesday, April 13An officer secured an open door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made for a Jefferson High School student.
A resident went to the Jefferson Police Department to report a chronic nuisance/harassment complaint.
A citation was issued to someone following a complaint of trespassing to a dwelling and criminal damage to property from Old Meadow Springs Country Club in the 400 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
A driver was cited at the West Racine Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Wednesday, April 14An officer assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for retail theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for truancy.
A resident from Rockview Apartments in the 900 block of South Gaffke Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road about a noise complaint.
Thursday, April 15An officer spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane about a complaint of battery.
An officer spoke with someone from The Drug Store in the 100 block of South Main Street about found/abandoned property.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Linden Drive and South Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
A resident from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive was cited for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 200 block of East Ogden Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
A child was transported to Fort HealthCare in the 800 block of West Racine Street following a report of first-degree sexual assault for a child not yet age 13.
Friday, April 16Someone from the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was arrested on a warrant.
A resident from the 600 block of Collins Road reported problems with their neighbors.
A resident from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned following a complaint from a neighbor about issues between them.
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was cited for truancy.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
An officer was asked to stand by at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Driver to keep the peace for a civil transaction.
