Saturday, April 17
A student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue was cited for truancy.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 1100 block of North Watertown Avenue for loud and unnecessary noise.
An officer responded to an incident involving disorderly conduct and simple battery intended to cause bodily harm at Landmark Saloon in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Sunday, April 18
A hit-and-run traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets.
An officer spoke with someone at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street about a municipal code violation.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Little River Court about issues with a neighbor.
An officer responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the 400 block of East Racine Street.
