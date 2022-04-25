Sunday, April 17
Someone was warned in the 700 block of Sherwood Lane for a dog barking.
Monday, April 18
Someone was warned at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for possession of electronic smoking device or component.
Someone from the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street reported criminal damage to property.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Luedtke Plumbing, Inc., in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Witte Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was cited for illegal dumping of garbage at the City of Jefferson compost site on Maple Grove Drive.
A driver was arrested at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue for misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and fleeing/eluding a traffic officer.
Tuesday, April 19
A false alarm was activated at NAPA Auto Parts in the 400 block of South Main Street.
A vehicle was cited for being parked for more than 48 hours in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone from Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a theft of gas.
Someone from Jefferson High School reported a disorderly conduct incident.
A fire alarm was activated at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Wednesday, April 20
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Parkway for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle.
Someone caused criminal damage to property at the Tensfeldt Boat Launch on East Riverview Drive.
An officer responded to a complaint of unlawful use of electronic device at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer followed up on a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of South Main and East Washington streets caused by failing to yield right of way from sign.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone from the 200 block of Maggilu Court was arrested for a probation/parole violation.
Someone from the 800 block of Maple Grove Drive reported a scam.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device in the 400 block of Collins Drive.
Thursday, April 21
Someone from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was warned for their dog barking.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported two incidents of theft.
Someone from the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive reported damage to property.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of West Linden Drive related to junk on their property.
Someone from the 500 block of Collins Road was arrested for domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm and strangulation.
Friday, April 22
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, improperly attached license plates, and drinking open intoxicants in vehicle.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown and Star roads for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported another person for criminal trespass to land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.