Monday, April 19
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and Generac Way for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer assisted a school in the 300 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of West Milwaukee Street related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
An officer spoke with a driver for speeding at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street.
Tuesday, April 20
An officer conducted compliance checks at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road and the Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West North Street.
A resident from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive spoke with an officer about problems with their neighbor.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone reported a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, at the intersection of Collins Drive and South Main Street.
Wednesday, April 21
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and Generac Way for exceeding speed limits and driving a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Officers conducted compliance checks for six businesses (Bambi Club II American Legion in the 300 block of North Main Street, Wine & Roses in the 200 block of South Center Avenue, Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street, Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street, Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road and Landmark Saloon in the 100 of East Milwaukee Street).
Someone reported a theft from a residence in the 200 block of East Greenwood Street.
