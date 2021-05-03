Thursday, April 22Officers conducted five compliance checks at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street, Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street, Pancho’s Fresh Market in the 100 block of East Dodge Street, the Main Street Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street, and the Rock and Bowl Hall of Lane in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services on a call to Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 200 block of Aztalan Court reported an animal bite.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious vehicle at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.
Friday, April 23Someone was arrested for public intoxication in the 300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone from Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer conducted a compliance check at Duck In in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 200 block of West North Street.
Saturday, April 24An officer conducted a welfare check on someone at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer followed up on an accident report of a motorist who ran a vehicle off of West Spangler Street. The driver was found to be operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Found/abandoned property was disposed of properly at Jefferson County Fair Park.
Someone from the 600 block of West Plymouth Street reported an act of vandalism that resulted in criminal damage to property.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
An officer conducted a compliance check at BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Officers followed up on a death notification of someone from the 200 block of Rosemary Court.
Sunday, April 25An officer secured open doors/windows at two businesses.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer conducted a compliance check at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted a business at the Jefferson County fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported a theft.
A resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street reported an animal bite.
A person was warned for criminal trespass to dwelling in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue with a child custody situation.
Someone was warned for trespassing at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer followed up on a complaint of an unlicensed dog running at large in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone was arrested at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for probation/parole offense, possession of marijuana and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Monday, April 26Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer secured open doors/windows at two businesses.
An officer assisted at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 200 block of East Ogden Street was cited for fraudulent tapping of an electric meter.
A driver at the intersection of North Main Street and East Junction Road was cited for driver’s license violation.
An officer completed a report for a hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of North Main and West North streets.
An officer assisted neighbors in the 700 block of West Racine Street having issues with each other.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 800 block of Rockview Lane about a scam.
A resident from the 600 block of Collins Road was warned for dog running at large.
An officer assisted a person who went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency on a call in the 100 block of North Marion Avenue.
Tuesday, April 27A driver was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer spoke with a person at the Jefferson Police Department about a welfare check.
Jefferson High School staff requested assistance from an officer.
Someone was cited for vandalism at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
A resident was advised about a junked vehicle being stored in violation of the property maintenance ordinance in the 300 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
A patron at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer assisted with a burning violation at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
