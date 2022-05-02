Friday, April 22

Officers assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at the Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.

A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.

An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 200 block of West North Street.

Someone reported a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle in the parking lot at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.

Someone was arrested at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for violation of court order, misdemeanor and felony bail jumping.

Saturday, April 23

Someone from the Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue reported two thefts.

Someone at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street reported a traffic accident with property damage as a result of unsafe backing of vehicle.

Someone was warned for public intoxication at the intersection of West Milwaukee and South Main streets.

