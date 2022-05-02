Jefferson police reports April 23-24 May 2, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, April 22Officers assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at the Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 200 block of West North Street.Someone reported a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle in the parking lot at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.Someone was arrested at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for violation of court order, misdemeanor and felony bail jumping.Saturday, April 23Someone from the Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue reported two thefts.Someone at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street reported a traffic accident with property damage as a result of unsafe backing of vehicle.Someone was warned for public intoxication at the intersection of West Milwaukee and South Main streets. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
