Sunday, April 24

Officers checked on a reportedly suspicious person on South Ryan Avenue.

Two students at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of Taft Avenue were warned for tobacco violation and for unlawful use of electronic device.

Someone was cited for illegal dumping of garbage at the city’s compost site on Maple Grove Drive.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets.

A driver was cited Drive for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license in the 1300 block of Hillside.

Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Rock Bottom Saloon and Eatery in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street.

An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 500 block of West Linden Street.

Load comments