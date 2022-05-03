Jefferson police reports April 25-30 May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 25Someone was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road.Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive.Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.Someone was cited for operating after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Plymouth Street.Tuesday, April 26A student from the Jefferson High School was warned for habitual school truancy.Wednesday, April 27Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.Officers checked the welfare of a person who reportedly was suicidal in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.Someone from Jefferson Travel Plaza reported a gas drive-off.A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Witte Drive.Thursday, April 28Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.Officers stood by with the Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole with an arrest in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Taft Avenue.An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive about an unlawful use of electronic device.Saturday, April 30Officers conducted seven bar checks throughout the evening.Officers responded to a traffic accident with property damage in the 100 block of South Main Street.Officers warned a person in the 600 block of North Marion Avenue for peddling without a permit.A citation was issued to a resident, following a domestic incident, in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
