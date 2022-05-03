Monday, April 25

Someone was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road.

Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive.

Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.

Someone was cited for operating after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Plymouth Street.

Tuesday, April 26

A student from the Jefferson High School was warned for habitual school truancy.

Wednesday, April 27

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.

Officers checked the welfare of a person who reportedly was suicidal in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.

Someone from Jefferson Travel Plaza reported a gas drive-off.

A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Witte Drive.

Thursday, April 28

Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.

Officers stood by with the Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole with an arrest in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Taft Avenue.

An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive about an unlawful use of electronic device.

Saturday, April 30

Officers conducted seven bar checks throughout the evening.

Officers responded to a traffic accident with property damage in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Officers warned a person in the 600 block of North Marion Avenue for peddling without a permit.

A citation was issued to a resident, following a domestic incident, in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.

Load comments