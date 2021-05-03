Wednesday, April 28

Officers spoke with a resident in the 100 block of South Main Street related to property maintenance violation/junk on their property.

Someone reported a traffic accident at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Newman Court.

A truancy citation was prepared for a student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.

A resident from the 300 block of East Ogden Street was warned for an animal running at large.

Someone was arrested in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street for domestic abuse, simple battery/bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

