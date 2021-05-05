Thursday, April 29An officer spoke with a resident at N4311 State Highway 89 about a complaint of illegal dumping of garbage.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of South High Avenue related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
Officers conducted four compliance checks at AmericInn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue, Playa Vallarta in the 100 block of South Main Street, St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street and Jefferson Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of East Racine Street West.
A warning for disorderly conduct was issued to someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 200 block of North Dewey Avenue reported having issues with their neighbor.
A resident from the 400 block of East Racine Street was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
A driver was cited at the intersection of East Racine Street and German Avenue for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone at Fairview Sports Bar in the 700 block of Racine Street West was cited for disorderly conduct.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was cited for theft.
An officer checked the welfare of an individual in the 500 block of Collins Road and the person was fine.
Friday, April 30Someone at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue was warned for unlawful telephone use/harassment.
Someone at Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer conducted two compliance checks at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street and at the Rock Bottom Saloon & Eatery in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue.
A resident from the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue reported a suspicious person/activity.
An officer assisted another non-law enforcement agency with an issue at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East South Street.
Saturday, May 1An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
An officer spoke with residents having problems with their neighbors in the 100 block of Copeland Avenue.
An officer assisted a utility team at the West Puerner Street bridge.
An officer spoke with residents having problems with their neighbors in the 1300 block of North Watertown Avenue.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 300 block of West Ryder Street.
An officer conducted a bar check at Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of South Center Avenue.
Sunday, May 2A resident from the 600 block of Collins Road was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic, criminal damage to property, bail jumping/misdemeanor and bail jumping/felony.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
A driver in the 500 block of Collins Road was found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was held on an emergency detention basis.
A resident from the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
Employees from Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctioneers in the 1400 block of Masters Drive were warned for a false alarm.
Monday, May 3An officer secured an open door/window at the Stable Rock Winery & Distiller in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was issued a citation in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive for fraudulent tapping of electric meter.
An officer checked on a report of two suspicious vehicles/persons at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street and at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A resident from the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive reported a dog bite.
