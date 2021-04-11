Sunday, April 4
A driver was arrested for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 600 block of South Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane, in the 200 block of West Short Street and in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of South Fischer Avenue for loud and necessary noise.
Monday, April 5
Someone was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Racine Street West.
An animal was reported running at large in the 500 block of South Fischer Avenue.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
A resident from the 100 block of North Marion Avenue reported being bitten by an animal.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 200 block of Racine Street West.
Tuesday, April 6
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and Generac Way for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer checked the welfare of someone at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Windsor Terrace.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was warned, following a report of a theft.
Someone from Jefferson High School was cited for disorderly conduct and unlawful use of electronic device.
