Thursday, April 7

An officer prepared a criminal complaint for a person, at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets, for carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Wilson Avenue.

Five warnings at five addresses were issued to one individual for property maintenance violations.

Someone complained about an animal in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.

Someone was arrested at the request of the Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole.

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.

Someone at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.

Friday, April 8

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson and West Madison avenues.

Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.

Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.

Saturday, April 9

A driver was cited for a hit-and-run traffic accident involving an unattended vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Sunday, April 10

Someone was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Copeland Avenue and West Racine Street.

Someone was reported for criminal damage to property at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.

Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in the 200 block of East Greenwood Street.

A request for extra patrol at the St. Coletta campus at N4637 County Highway Y was placed on the briefing board.

A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, at Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

