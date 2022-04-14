Jefferson police reports April 7-10 Apr 14, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, April 7An officer prepared a criminal complaint for a person, at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets, for carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Wilson Avenue.Five warnings at five addresses were issued to one individual for property maintenance violations.Someone complained about an animal in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.Someone was arrested at the request of the Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.Someone at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.Friday, April 8A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Jackson and West Madison avenues.Someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.Saturday, April 9A driver was cited for a hit-and-run traffic accident involving an unattended vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.Sunday, April 10Someone was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Copeland Avenue and West Racine Street.Someone was reported for criminal damage to property at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in the 200 block of East Greenwood Street.A request for extra patrol at the St. Coletta campus at N4637 County Highway Y was placed on the briefing board.A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, at Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
