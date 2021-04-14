Wednesday, April 7
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue following a criminal complaint of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the Twice is Nice store in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Someone from the 200 block of West Ryder Street was arrested for domestic abuse, criminal trespass to dwelling, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Officers spoke with four residents related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
Someone from Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street reported a theft.
Someone was warned for municipal code violation and nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of East Clancy Street and South Dewey Avenue.
Thursday, April 8
An officer spoke with a driver at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Masonic Boulevard for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Business information about Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of West Junction Road was updated.
A hit-and-run traffic accident at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road was reported.
A report of fraudulent use of a credit card was documented for Fiesta Garibaldi in the 300 block of Milwaukee Street.
A suspicious person/activity was reported in the 100 block of North Marion Avenue.
Found/abandoned property from the 300 block of North Dewey Avenue was disposed of properly.
Friday, April 9
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of South Highland Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
Officers spoke with six residents related to property maintenance violations/junk on their property.
An officer spoke with a family in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive about a complaint of offense against family/children.
