Sunday, Aug. 1Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue was warned for public intoxication.
Someone filed a complaint against another person for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone from Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road was reported for theft/purse snatching.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a detectable restricted substance and speeding.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin and Riverview drives for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 300 block of South High Avenue was advised about property maintenance/junk violation.
Monday, Aug. 2Someone reported a scam to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 3Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 700 block of Fairway Lane.
A vandalism incident at Jefferson Mini-Storage in the 1200 block of South Grove Avenue was reported.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone was arrested at Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without the consent of the vehicle owner.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 4Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the downtown area.
A driver was arrested at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
An officer spoke with someone in the 300 block of Stiel Street about a disorderly conduct incident.
An officer assisted two citizens at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a welfare check for a person in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
A driver was cited at Jefferson County Fair Park for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Gafke Avenue and East Truman Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Chrysler Boulevard and South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.
