Tuesday, Aug. 10
A vehicle was ticketed for being parked for more than 48 hours on South Gardner Avenue.
Someone from Playa Vallarta in the 100 block of South Main Street was advised of a property maintenance code violation.
Someone reported found/abandoned property near East Racine and South Main streets.
Someone was arrested at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street for theft of a motor vehicle.
Someone from the Twice is Nice store in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported a fraud incident.
Someone was reported for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South High Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Hyer Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and speeding.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Garland streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Someone from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported a theft.
Someone from the 300 block of West Stiel Street reported an issue with an animal.
Someone from the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue reported a disorderly conduct incident.
