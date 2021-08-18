Thursday, Aug. 12
Someone was cited at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East Church Street for parking a vehicle for more than 48 hours.
An officer spoke with someone from the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue following a complaint about an animal.
A resident was cited in the 400 block of West Racine Street following a disorderly conduct/domestic incident.
An officer spoke with someone about trespassing in the 400 block of West Racine Street.
Friday, Aug. 13
An officer spoke with someone from the 1100 block of Hillebrand Drive about identity theft.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 600 block of South Main Street about a property maintenance violation related to a junked vehicle.
Someone from the 400 block of North Main Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted a resident in the 500 block of East North Street.
Someone was arrested in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street on a warrant for a felony bail jumping charge.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft and the person involved was arrested a short time after.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.