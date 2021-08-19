Saturday, Aug. 14
Someone from the BP gas station in the 1400 block of Junction Road reported a gas drive-off.
A property owner in the 100 block of North Franklin Street was warned for property maintenance violation/junk on property.
Someone from the 800 block of Edgewood Place registered a complaint about an animal.
An officer assisted a resident in the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, exceeding speed limits and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Sunday, Aug. 15
A driver was cited in the 100 block of North Center Avenue for stopping their vehicle on a sidewalk.
An officer followed up on a report of a missing juvenile/runaway from the 200 block of North Main Street.
Monday, Aug. 16
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 900 block of Garrity Street.
Someone reported an act of vandalism at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets for failing to obey traffic signal.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
Someone reported damage to property.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported a theft by a contractor.
A driver was cited in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and disorderly conduct.
A resident from the first block of Linden Drive was cited for chronic nuisance animal violation.
A resident from the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
An office stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A traffic accident in the 200 block of East Dodge Street resulted in property damage.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity.
A resident from the 700 block of Sherwood Lane was warned for dog barking.
A fire alarm was activated at American Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and West Puerner streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone reported vandalism on the Milwaukee Street walking bridge on West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the first block of Linden Circle was cited for their dog running at large.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at the Workforce Development Center in the 800 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported another person for solicitation.
A person was arrested at Tensfeldt Park at South Tensfeldt Avenue for resisting or obstructing an officer, violation of sex offender residency restriction, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.