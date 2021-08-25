Thursday, Aug. 19
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Ryder Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and State Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Friday, Aug. 20
An officer responded to a parking complaint of two vehicles being parked for more than 48 hours in the 300 block of West Linden Street.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street on a probation/parole violation at the request of the Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole.
Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
A Jefferson High School student was cited for underage drinking.
