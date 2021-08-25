Thursday, Aug. 19
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Ryder Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and State Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Friday, Aug. 20
An officer responded to a parking complaint of two vehicles being parked for more than 48 hours in the 300 block of West Linden Street.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street on a probation/parole violation at the request of the Wisconsin Division of Probation and Parole.
Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
A Jefferson High School student was cited for underage drinking.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Someone was warned for curfew violation at Edward Jones in the 1300 block of South Rockwell Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at Speedway gas station in the 1300 block of South Rockwell Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
A citation was issued to someone for public intoxication at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
Someone was arrested in the 300 block of East Dodge Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone was issued a citation for theft from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Monday, Aug. 23
Someone from Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street spoke with an officer about drug information related to possession of methamphetamines and loitering or prowling.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dodge streets for indecent conduct/language.
A citation was issued to someone for trespassing to land at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Someone was warned for prowling in the 700 block of West Linden Drive.
Someone from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street was spoken to about a disorderly conduct incident.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Junctioin Road and North Main Street for operating without a driver’s license.
An officer spoke with someone from the 300 block of West Stiel Street for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer noted a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court for more than 48 hours.
An officer addressed a domestic abuse argument in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
