Wednesday, Aug. 25
Someone was warned in the 600 block of South Main Street for suspicious activity.
Someone was cited at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct.
A citation was issued to a vehicle at the West Racine Street bridge for being parked for more than 48 hours.
Someone was arrested in the 700 block of South Center Avenue for criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of North Marion Avenue for throwing missiles.
Someone was warned for animal running at large in the 200 block of North Center Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Grove Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone was cited at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street for retail theft.
Someone was arrested in the 600 block of South Center Avenue for disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping and criminal trespass to dwelling.
Someone was arrested at Generac in the 900 block of North Parkway Street for probation/parole violation.
Someone from Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for failing to yield for emergency vehicle.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Someone from Anytime Fitness in the 800 block of East Reinel Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit with an arrest at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East Clancy Street.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.
A driver was arrested at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
