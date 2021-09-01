Friday, Aug. 27

An officer conducted a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.

A death was reported at the St. Coletta Group Home in the 100 block of South Kranz Avenue.

A death was reported in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.

A driver was cited at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Saturday, Aug. 28

An officer responded to a complaint from Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street related to a person charged with public intoxication and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm.

A driver was cited at North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Someone was arrested at Hilltop Motel in the 100 block of East Truman Street on a warrant.

Someone was arrested in the 200 block of North Pleasant Avenue on a warrant.

Someone was arrested in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive for prowling, possession of marijuana, curfew violation, and burglary/breaking and entering.

Someone was warned in the 900 block of Star Road for noise.

